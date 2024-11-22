UP bypolls: SP leaders slam BJP over ‘misuse’ of administration

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders have launched a scathing attack on the BJP over alleged irregularities during the recent by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Accusing the ruling party of using administrative machinery to influence the polls, SP’s National General Secretary Shivpal Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav demanded action, citing threats to democracy.

Speaking in Bareilly, Shivpal Yadav alleged that the District Magistrates (DMs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) facilitated the BJP’s win through intimidation. “Votes were cast for the BJP through hooliganism orchestrated by the administration. After coming to power, we will create a list of officers who supported BJP and ensure accountability,” he said.

He further claimed that democracy was being undermined, with the BJP setting dangerous precedents for future elections.

SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav went a step further, demanding the cancellation of the elections. He alleged that police excesses in constituencies like Meerapur, Kundarki, Sisamau, and Kathari targeted Muslim voters.

“Police danced naked in these areas, preventing voters from exercising their rights at gunpoint. This is a clear danger bell for democracy,” he said. Ram Gopal urged the Election Commission to hold re-elections under paramilitary supervision to ensure fairness.

The SP leaders collectively accused the BJP of undermining democratic values through coercive means. They pointed to specific instances in which voters were allegedly intimidated, and election norms flouted.