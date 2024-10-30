UP bypolls: No joint rallies, Akhilesh to take the fight to BJP after Diwali

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is set to launch an intensive campaign across all the nine assembly seats facing by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, with public meetings scheduled after Diwali.

SP has initiated preparations, with programme details expected shortly. These by-elections are being held in key constituencies, including Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Milkipur, Katehari, Majhawan, Meerapur, Khair, Ghaziabad, and Kundarki, where SP anticipates a strong turnout for Akhilesh’s rallies.

In his public addresses, Akhilesh is expected to challenge the BJP’s policies, focusing on issues affecting local communities while also discussing the adverse effects of recent caste-based reservations under PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) arrangements. The campaign is set to leverage social media outreach, with SP’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary confirming that Akhilesh’s public meetings will commence immediately

after Diwali.

Despite the INDIA alliance between Congress and SP, no plans have been finalised for joint rallies in these by-elections. SP leaders stated that any decision on collaborative campaigning will depend on discussions between the senior leadership of both parties.

With critical stakes in these nine constituencies, SP aims to consolidate support among core voter bases while intensifying its presence on the ground to counter

BJP’s campaign.

However, the Congress, which has decided not to field its own candidates in these bypolls, is fully committed to ensuring victory for the SP under the INDIA alliance.