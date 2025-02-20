UP Budget session: CM defends Kumbh, slams Oppn

Lucknow: On the second day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Budget session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for what he termed as their “propaganda” against the grand organisation of Maha Kumbh.

Defending the religious event as the “pride of Sanatan culture,” CM Yogi asserted that his government was committed to making Maha Kumbh 2025 historic, brushing aside the Opposition’s criticism.

In a fierce rebuttal, CM Yogi condemned the Opposition’s remarks, stating that their language was inappropriate for a civilized society. Targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other Opposition parties, he accused them of attempting to sow confusion regarding Maha Kumbh’s grandeur.

He criticised their persistent opposition and pointed out that instead of engaging in constructive discussions within the Assembly, they chose to disrupt proceedings and spread rumours.

CM Yogi dismissed Opposition allegations of extravagance, emphasising that Maha Kumbh is not a new event but has been a part of Indian tradition since Vedic times.

Lambasting the Opposition, CM Yogi specifically named SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for making “misleading statements”.

CM Yogi further taunted the Opposition by noting that “those who had earlier opposed Maha Kumbh were now secretly visiting Prayagraj to take the holy dip”. He said that denigrating Maha Kumbh equated to “insulting Sanatan Dharma itself”. He reiterated that Sanatan Dharma was the “soul of India” and “safeguarding it was paramount”.

In a pointed remark, he questioned why Opposition leaders were “critical” of the event when even people from different faiths, including cricketer Mohammad Shami, had participated with reverence.

Concluding his address, CM Yogi stated that the BJP’s “double-engine government” had changed Uttar Pradesh’s perception both “nationally and globally”. He credited the state’s progress to his government’s “developmental vision” and reassured that Maha Kumbh 2025 would be an “event of unmatched spiritual, cultural and organisational excellence”.