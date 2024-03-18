UP: BSP suffers major setback as MP Sangita Azad joins BJP

New Delhi: Similar to other significant elections, whether they are assembly or general elections, there is a prevailing trend of leaders changing their political affiliations. On Tuesday, Sangita Azad, who serves as a Member of Parliament from Lal Ganj representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), announced her decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



In another important addition, Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer who represented the Nirbhaya rape case in the Supreme Court also joined the ruling party- Bharatiya Janata Party along with Azad.

Upon joining the BJP, Sangita Azad remarked: “Change is inevitable, and I have chosen to leave the BSP and join the BJP. The policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carry considerable influence, and it is imperative to align ourselves with the vision of a developed India.” Sangita Azad’s alliance with the BJP is poised to not only bolster the party’s standing in Lal Ganj and Azamgarh constituencies but also wield a significant impact on the political landscape of Purvanchal. Notably, Sangita Azad’s father-in-law, Gandhi Azad, holds a deep-rooted affiliation with the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Gandhi Azad is widely regarded as one of the BSP’s founding members, with historical accounts suggesting his pivotal role in the party’s establishment. Consequently, the departure of their son and MP daughter-in-law from the BSP marks a substantial setback for the party. The family commands considerable influence in Purvanchal, underscoring the significance of their political allegiance. Notably, Gandhi Azad not only held the position of Rajya Sabha member on a BSP ticket but also served as the National General Secretary of the party, making noteworthy contributions to Dalit politics.