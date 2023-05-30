UP: BSP shifts focus to other states amid electoral setbacks

Lucknow: In the wake of consecutive electoral disappointments in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to redirect its attention towards other states recognising the need to strengthen the party’s presence beyond UP.

BSP supremo Mayawati has been conducting meetings with office bearers from various states. The objective is to bolster the party’s organisation and increase its influence in these regions, in order to ensure a more favorable outcome in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The party’s leadership, led by BSP supremo Mayawati, has been meeting with office bearers from various states, aiming to strengthen the party organisation and improve its electoral prospects beyond UP.

The objective is to ensure that the party’s graph shows an upward trajectory in multiple states ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, where the BSP traditionally garners significant support,” a senior BSP leader said. Following the dismal performance in the recent bye-elections of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, where the BSP secured only one seat, the party faced further setbacks in the subsequent municipal elections, failing to win a single mayoral seat.

He said recognising the importance of Dalit voters across the country, BSP chief Mayawati has instructed office bearers from six states to concentrate on mobilising support from this significant electoral group. The states targeted for further preparations and organisational reshuffling include Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand, in addition to Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Jharkhand.

Mayawati believes that by reaching out to Dalit voters in these states, the BSP can gain a stronger foothold and potentially establish itself as a formidable political force, even if forming a government may prove challenging.