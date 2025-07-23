UP: Brij Bhushan Singh breaks silence after meeting CM Yogi

Gonda: Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday clarified that his recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was purely personal and had no political undertones.

Speaking to the media at Nandininagar in Nawabganj, a day after the meeting, Singh said it was their first conversation in over two and a half years.

“The Chief Minister called me, and I went. There is nothing for anyone to object to. He is my well-wisher,” Singh said, adding, “It is true that I hadn’t met him in 31 months. But when he called, I responded. There was no political motive behind it.”

Singh, who has been in the spotlight since January 2023 after facing serious allegations, emphasised that no political discussions took place during the meeting.

“We only talked about old memories. We share a long-standing relationship. It was more like two members of a family meeting after a long time, sharing their grievances and emotions. There was no conversation about any individual or politics,” he asserted.

Reflecting on the time since their last contact, Singh said, “Since January 2023, there had been no communication between me and the Chief Minister. I neither met him nor made any attempt to do so. That month was a turning point in my life. A serious allegation was made against me, and I decided to face it alone. I had resolved that this battle was mine, and I would fight it on my own.”

The meeting between the former MP and the Chief Minister has sparked political speculation, especially given Singh’s strained relations with the party after the allegations and the fact that he was not given a ticket in the recent Lok Sabha elections.