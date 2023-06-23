UP Board introduces biographies of 50 great leaders including Savarkar in school syllabus

Lucknow: In the guise of acquainting students with the rich civilization and culture of the nation, the Uttar Pradesh School Secondary Education Board has incorporated the biographies of 50 great leaders into its academic curriculum, including that of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

“The updated curriculum will enable students to learn about renowned individuals such as revolutionaries, freedom fighters, social reformers, historians, and other notable personalities who made significant sacrifices for the country’s independence,” government said in a statement issued here on Friday. Subject experts from the UP Board compiled a list of these influential figures, which was subsequently approved by the government. As a result, the biographies of 50 great leaders, including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, will now be incorporated into the UP Board’s curriculum, the statement said.

Over one crore students studying in classes 9 to 12 across more than 27,000 government government-aided, and unaided schools under the UP Secondary Education Board Board will have the opportunity to learn about the lives of these exceptional individuals. The biographies will be included in the curriculum and the changes will be incorporated from July. While these subjects are compulsory for all students, the marks obtained in these subjects will not be included on the mark sheets for Class 10th and 12th.

The government statement says that class 9 students will delve into the life stories of Chandra Shekhar Azad, Birsa Munda, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Veer Kunwar Singh, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Vinoba Bhave, Srinivasa Ramanujan, and Jagadish Chandra Bose.

For Class 10th students, their curriculum will encompass the life stories of Mangal Pandey, Roshan Singh, Sukhdev, Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Mahatma Gandhi, Khudiram Bose, and Swami Vivekananda.