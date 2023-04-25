UP Board breaks 100 yrs’ record, releases results in just 67 days

Lucknow: In a major accomplishment for the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, the UP Secondary Education Board on Tuesday broke the record of 100 years by announcing the results of 10th and 12th grades in just 67 days.



The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has declared the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams, with 89.78 per cent of students clearing Class 10 examinations and 75.52 per cent of students passing the Class 12 exams.

The CM congratulated the students on their successes and also announced to honour students who have scored in the top 10 at the state and district levels in the examinations.

The UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that the Board of Secondary Education has set a record by declaring the results in the shortest period of time in the history of 100 years. He said that after the formation of the board in 1921, the first board examination was conducted in 1923.

Earlier in 2019, the result was announced on April 27 in the shortest possible time of 89 days as the examination started on February 7. “This time the examinations were conducted after February 16, and the results were declared in a total of 67 days,” he said.

UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev said that this time evaluation of answer sheets started on March 18. To check the answer sheets, 258 centres were set up, in which a total of 3.19 crore books were evaluated. For this, 1,43,933 examiners were appointed. The date for completion of the evaluation was fixed as April 1, but the board completed the evaluation a day earlier – on March 31. This is also a record. He also said that the board had succeeded in conducting a cheating-free examination. This was the first time in 30 years that no paper was leaked, no exam was cancelled and there was no mass copying.

“UP Board being the world’s largest board, it is a matter of pride that this is the first time in the last 100 years that all the results are compiled in record time,” he said.

The CM took to Twitter to congratulate students on their success. He wrote: “Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who have passed the 10th and 12th class examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh. All of you are the pillars of the golden future of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’.