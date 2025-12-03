UP: BLO dies after collapsing at home in Hathras

Hathras: A booth level officer (BLO) in Sikandra Rao town in Hathras district died on Tuesday morning after he collapsed at his residence, with his family alleging that he had been under severe work-related stress, officials said.

The deceased, Kamlakant Sharma (40), a resident of the Brahmanpuri area in Sikandra Rao, was serving as an assistant teacher at the Composite School Navli Lalpur while also handling duties as a BLO.

According to family members, he suddenly felt dizzy while drinking tea after coming down from the upper floor of his house and collapsed.

He was rushed for treatment but died on the way, officials said.

Sharma’s son, Vinayak, said his father had been distressed for several days due to the workload related to BLO duties. “He came downstairs around 7 am to have tea and suddenly fainted. He passed away while being taken to the hospital,” he said.