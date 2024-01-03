UP: BJP unveils ‘Ram Darshan Abhiyan’

LUCKNOW: In a strategic move to make the inauguration of the Ram Mandir a defining moment in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has outlined an extensive plan to escort devotees from all 543 constituencies for a sacred darshan at Ayodhya in the coming months.



The ambitious campaign, scheduled from January 24 to March 24, aims to facilitate free train journeys for 5 crore Ram devotees, focusing on fostering religious sentiments and ensuring widespread access to pilgrimage sites. The BJP’s core committee has directed sitting MPs and MLAs to mobilise a minimum of 5000 people in each constituency, projecting a massive outreach effort.

Local MPs and legislators are tasked with the responsibility of organising transportation for devotees, with a specific template designed for each area. The exercise, commencing after the consecration ceremony on January 22, is expected to conclude in April.

The list of visitors from the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies converging at Ayodhya will be finalised before January 15, with the administration and temple trust being apprised of the monumental exercise.

The Railways is set to run 100 special trains for 100 days, beginning after the consecration day.