UP: BJP to move court over Fatehpur religious site

Lucknow: A simmering dispute over a religious site in Reddya locality of Abunagar, Fatehpur, is now set to reach the court, with the BJP announcing plans to file a petition claiming the Hindu ownership of the site, which the party describes as a Thakurdwara (Hindu temple).

BJP district president Mukhlal Pal said the matter has been referred to the party’s legal cell. “The BJP has always respected the law. We are preparing to move court with historical records that establish this structure as a Thakurdwara. The process was delayed due to the holidays... The petition will be filed within this week,” he said.

The controversy erupted during Janmashtami when Hindu groups sought to hold prayers at the site. Prohibitory orders prevented assembly, and BJP workers instead offered symbolic prayers before a photograph of the building.

The groups had also invited Akhadas and Naga Sadhus to perform rituals at the site on Janmashtami. Buses had been booked for the purpose, but the plan was cancelled after the government adopted a tough stance.

The site remains under police control, with access restricted to local residents. Security has been tightened amid fears of tension.

BJP leaders claim the structure was a Thakurdwara until 2012, citing carvings of lotus flowers and tridents, as well as a chain for ringing a bell. They also argue the land originally belonged to a Hindu family, raising doubts over its current use as a Muslim shrine.

To maintain order, the administration has extended prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita until October 16. Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi said the decision was taken considering upcoming festivals including Eid, Barawafat, Navratri and Dussehra.

Although now headed to court, the dispute carries strong political undertones. Analysts note such local conflicts often influence wider electoral behaviour. For now, Fatehpur remains under watch, as the contested site becomes a test of law, order, and political mobilisation.