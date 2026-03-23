UP: BJP plans political appointments to placate cadre

Lucknow: Facing growing discontent among party workers over lack of representation in the Yogi Adityanath government, the Bharatiya Janata Party has initiated the process of appointing chairpersons and members in state-run corporations, boards and commissions. The move is being seen as a crucial organisational step with an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.



The exercise comes at a time when the party is already holding meetings to constitute district committees region-wise. Alongside this, the focus has now shifted to finalising the state unit and accommodating workers through political appointments.

A key meeting of the state core committee was held on Sunday at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, where detailed discussions took place on organisational restructuring and nominations. Names for key posts in the state unit, including general secretaries, vice-presidents, secretaries, regional presidents and members of the media team, were deliberated upon. Proposed names for various morchas and cells were also reviewed.

However, sources said the final approval on these appointments will be taken in Delhi, where the central leadership is expected to vet the list.

The meeting was attended by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The deliberations, which lasted for about an hour, focused on balancing organisational needs with political messaging.

According to sources, there was broad agreement that workers who could not be accommodated in the party organisation or those likely to be dropped should be adjusted in corporations, boards and commissions. The strategy is aimed at addressing grievances within the cadre while ensuring that experienced workers remain engaged in governance structures.

Political analyst Manoj Bhadra described the move as significant but overdue. “This is a crucial step. BJP workers have increasingly felt deprived of their due share in power despite working on the ground. If the party wants to remain electorally strong in a state like Uttar Pradesh, it has to continuously reward and recognise its cadre,” he said, adding that such appointments often serve as an important bridge between organisation and government.