UP: BJP MP’s sister beaten on Farrukhabad street by in-laws

Farrukhabad: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, the sister of BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was beaten in full public view by her in-laws. The assault, captured on video, shows her father-in-law thrashing her with a stick as neighbours watched in disbelief.

The victim, Reena Singh, has filed a complaint accusing her father-in-law Laxman Singh and brothers-in-law Rajesh and Girish of attempting to kill her. She alleged that the ordeal began on Sunday afternoon when Laxman Singh and Girish tried to secretly record her video while she was bathing. When she confronted, they abused and attacked her.

According to her statement, Laxman Singh pulled out his licensed rifle, threatened to shoot her, and repeatedly struck her with a stick. Rajesh allegedly slashed at her with a knife, injuring her hand, while Girish hit her with an iron rod. Reena said she fled into the street to save her life but was again beaten by her father-in-law in front of neighbours.

The purported video of the attack shows the retired teacher raining blows on her as she tries to shield herself. Reena claimed that her in-laws have been harassing her for 17 years, pressuring her to use her brother’s influence to secure an Assembly ticket for Laxman Singh.

MP Mukesh Rajput said he had to personally intervene to ensure action against the accused. “Since her marriage, I have supported my sister’s family and educated her daughters. But this has crossed every limit...The police did not act yesterday, so I had to call the DGP myself. Only then were the arrests made,” Rajput said.

Reena married Shekendra Singh 17 years ago. He works on contract with the Education department in Lucknow. The couple has two daughters.