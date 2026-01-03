UP BJP MLA suffers heart attack during meeting; dies in hospital

Bareilly: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Faridpur, Shyam Bihari Lal, passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was attending a meeting at the Circuit House with Uttar Pradesh Livestock minister Dharampal Singh when he suddenly complained of severe chest pain.

Sources said the MLA collapsed during the meeting, following which his associates rushed him to Medisiti Hospital in an emergency.

Despite immediate medical attention, his condition deteriorated rapidly.

Vimal Bhardwaj of Medisiti Hospital said Shyam Bihari Lal was brought to the hospital with acute chest pain and was already in a critical condition at the time of admission.

Doctors made sustained efforts to revive him, including administering CPR and placing him on ventilator support, but his condition continued to worsen and he could not be saved.

Lal was born on January 1, 1966, in Shahjahanpur district.

A highly educated leader, he had celebrated his birthday just a day before his demise.

The news of his death triggered a wave of grief across political circles.

Senior BJP leaders, party workers and supporters reached his residence and the hospital to pay their respects.

Condolences poured in from across the state, with leaders remembering him as a dedicated public representative and a disciplined party worker.