UP: BJP MLA gets death threat from former gunner, homeguard

Bahraich (UP): BJP MLA Sureshvar Singh has lodged an FIR against his former gunner and a homeguard, alleging they threatened to kill him.

Singh, who is an MLA from the Mahsi Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, in his FIR lodged at the Hardi police station alleged that his life is in danger because of his former gunner Anand Rai and homeguard Abul Khan.

The MLA had made a complaint about this to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, following which an FIR was registered and both the accused were suspended. He said that on August 25, some people had come to the Hardi police station and Rai started abusing the Mahsi MLA and his family members, and said that he would shoot them in the police station itself. Homeguard Abul posted also supported Rai instead of stopping him.