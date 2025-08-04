UP BJP likely to get new state president after national chief’s election

Lucknow: Speculation over the appointment of a new Uttar Pradesh BJP president continues to swirl, with party insiders indicating that the state unit may only get a new leader after the election of the party’s national president.

Earlier, it was widely believed that the state BJP president would be named first, followed by the national president.

However, sources now suggest the sequence will be reversed, with the national leadership election preceding the appointment in UP.

One key reason cited is that the quorum for the national election process—requiring the selection of

state presidents in a majority of states—has already been achieved.

Elections have been completed in 28 states so far.

A senior BJP leader told news agency, “The Uttar Pradesh unit will get its new president only after the election of the national president.”

He added, “A clear message has been sent to the aspirants from UP to go back and continue working on the ground. The decision will be conveyed when the time comes.”

He, however, said that what the top leadership of the party decides regarding the state president cannot be predicted.

When asked who the next president might be, the leader said, “It’s difficult to predict now because the party considers long-term

electoral and political equations, not just immediate circumstances.”

Uttar Pradesh, the BJP’s most politically significant state, has 98 organisational districts, comprising 75 administrative districts and metropolitan units.

In the second half of March, the BJP’s state organisational election in-charge and former Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey announced 70 district presidents.

That announcement had triggered speculation that the state president would soon be named, as the selection process requires more than half of the organisational districts to be in place.