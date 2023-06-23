UP: BJP launches ‘Modi Mitra’ campaign to strengthen ties with Minority community

Lucknow: With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year in 2024, both the opposition parties and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) are gearing up for a fiercely contested battle. While the opposition is seeking a potent alliance, the ruling BJP has launched the ‘Modi Mitra’ campaign with the aim of strengthening its influence within the minority community.



The BJP officially kicked off the ‘Modi Mitra’ campaign of the Minority Morcha in Uttar Pradesh as part of its efforts to connect with Muslims and build a closer relationship between the community and the party. The programme was inaugurated in Darul Uloom Deoband under the leadership of Jamal Siddiqui, the National President of BJP Minority Morcha, and Kunwar Basit Ali, the State President of Minority Morcha. Deoband was chosen as the launch site for the campaign due to its status as the largest center of Islamic education in the country. “By selecting Deoband, the BJP aims to convey a powerful message, emphasizing that the educated class within the minority community supports the BJP,” stated Basit Ali.

During the programme, certificates will be distributed to the Modi Mitras (friends of Modi), and discussions will be held with beneficiaries who have been availing themselves of various schemes implemented by the Central Government.

The Modi Mitra campaign seeks to engage individuals who are neither affiliated with the BJP nor aligned with any other political party. These individuals are recognised as Modi Mitras based on their status as beneficiaries of government schemes or their admiration for the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are expected to promote the BJP’s working style and vision within the minority community. Certificates will be presented to acknowledge the inclusion of these individuals as Modi Mitras, symbolizing their role in strengthening the BJP Minority Front.

“The BJP’s focus extends beyond the upcoming elections. We aim to maintain continuous contact with these individuals to gather their opinions and report the ground-level influence of the party within the minority community to the party high command,” Basit Ali explained.

The campaign will be conducted in 65 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. The BJP Minority Morcha has identified these constituencies, recognizing the significant role played by the minority communities in these areas. As part of their preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has set a target of enlisting approximately 3.25 lakh Modi Mitras. The campaign has commenced in the selected 65 Lok Sabha constituencies. Each constituency has been assigned an in-charge and 30 co-in-charges, with the goal of enlisting around 5,000 Modi Mitras in each assembly. Certificates will be presented to 750 Modi Mitras in each assembly as a token of recognition for their association.

“The ‘Modi Mitra’ campaign reflects the BJP’s unwavering determination to establish stronger bonds with the minority community, leveraging the support and influence of individuals who have directly benefited from government schemes and admire the Prime Minister’s initiatives,” added Basit Ali.