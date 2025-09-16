UP: BJP launches intensive voter list revision ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by launching a special intensive revision of the voter list.

The campaign, to be carried out at the booth level, will involve door-to-door verification aimed at removing fake entries and duplicate names.

Party leaders view the exercise as a potential gamechanger, particularly in constituencies where the BJP lost by narrow margins in 2022.

The revision drive is also timed with the upcoming panchayat elections, allowing the party to strengthen its booth-level machinery early.

According to the State Election Commission, nearly 1.5 crore names currently appear in both rural and urban rolls.

BJP leaders suspect a similar trend in Assembly lists, with voters registered at more than one address. There are also concerns about the inclusion of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and bogus entries.

The party has decided to use the 2003 and 2024 electoral rolls as the base for the revision. Booth committees will be given these lists to identify additions and deletions before submitting their findings to district units. Verified corrections will then be forwarded to election officers.

“The BJP appears to be learning from its mistakes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it alleged that thousands of its voters were deleted from rolls,” said political analyst Manoj Bhadra. “By taking the initiative ahead of the Election Commission’s official revision, the party wants to plug the gaps and secure its base.”