UP: BJP Gonda chief served notice over viral video

Gonda: The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its Gonda district president, Amar Kishore Kashyap, over a viral video showing him in what has been described as an “inappropriate” situation with a woman at the party’s district office.

The video, which surfaced on social media, has triggered outrage within party ranks. A BJP worker reportedly filed a formal complaint, calling the footage “shameful” and damaging to the party’s image.

“The video that has come to light through social media shows conduct that tarnishes the party’s image and amounts to indiscipline,” BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said in the notice issued to Kashyap.

“In accordance with the state president’s instructions, you are directed to submit a written explanation to the BJP state office within seven days. Failure to respond satisfactorily will result in strict disciplinary action,” the notice stated.

Responding to the allegations, Kashyap claimed the woman in question is an active party member who contacted him saying she was feeling unwell and needed a place to rest. “She called me and said, ‘Adhyaksh ji, I am not feeling well. I want to rest. Give me a place to stay for a while.’ So I picked her up and brought her to the office,” he said. CCTV footage reportedly shows the woman exiting his car at the party office.

Another clip, which has circulated widely online, shows the woman, dressed in a salwar kameez with a bag slung over her shoulder, climbing stairs ahead of Kashyap. As he catches up, the video appears to show him placing an arm around her shoulder, briefly hugging her, before they continue upstairs together.

Kashyap said: “While climbing the stairs, she felt dizzy, and I held her hand to support her...”