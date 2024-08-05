UP: BJP and SP engage in war of words

Lucknow: The Ayodhya gang rape incident has sparked a significant political controversy, with leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) engaging in a war of words.



The BJP is targeting the Samajwadi Party over the issue, while SP President Akhilesh Yadav emphasises the need for justice for the victim.

Several prominent leaders have taken to social media to express their views, leading to a series of accusations and counter-accusations. Swami Prasad Maurya recently posted on his social media account, criticising the BJP government.

In his post, Maurya said that the BJP government should immediately arrest and take legal action against the perpetrators of the Ayodhya rape incident. He urged that the focus should not be on caste and party politics, emphasising that a criminal is a criminal, regardless of their caste or party affiliation.

He accused the BJP government of prioritising political and caste-based agendas over legal action. In response to the incident, a BJP delegation, led by Baburam Nishad, visited Ayodhya. Nishad said: “We have spoken to the victim’s mother and will submit a comprehensive report to our national leadership. Our Uttar Pradesh government will not spare those responsible for this heinous crime. Akhilesh Yadav talks about DNA testing and PDA, but he cannot see or hear the pain of this daughter. The government will take such a strong step against the perpetrators that it will be remembered for generations. I urge CM Yogi Adityanath to increase the financial compensation from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.”

Sangeeta Balwant, MP, also said: “I met with the victim’s mother and tried to understand her pain. The Chief Minister has taken action against the accused. We have assured her that there is no need to fear and that strict action will be taken.”

Another BJP leader Narendra Kumar Kashyap said that all the accused will be punished, and an investigation is underway. “We will speak to the authorities as this is a serious incident. The Samajwadi Party has not taken this matter seriously,” he said.