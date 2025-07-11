UP bizman dies by suicide citing financial woes

Lucknow: A real estate businessman allegedly shot himself dead with a security guard's firearm at his office here over financial troubles, police here said on Thursday. The man, identified as Sahzeb Shakeel (38), talked about his financial difficulties during a livestream on social media and later posted that video, they said.

As per police sources, in the said video, Shakeel expressed his inability to even buy medicines for his daughter. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Gudamba Police station area. The deceased posted a live video before taking the extreme measure, where he said that he is having extreme financial troubles." "The video is being examined. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," said the officer.

Initial police investigation indicates that Shakeel had been under severe financial distress for several years, accumulating debts running into crores of rupees.