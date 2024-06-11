UP, Bihar and Maharashtra bag most ministerial berths

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar appear to have got the maximum representation in Modi’s new council of ministers, while Assembly poll-bound Maharashtra also found a significant presence.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most members, 80, to the LS, has got nine ministerial berths, which includes one Cabinet, while Bihar has bagged four Cabinet berths out of a total of eight ministers from the state. Maharashtra has six ministerial berths, including two Cabinet ministers, while Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have five members each in the council of ministers that was sworn in on Sunday.

Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have three ministerial berths each. Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala have two ministerial berths in the council of ministers.

Rajnath Singh is the sole Cabinet minister from Uttar Pradesh, while Gujarat’s four Cabinet ministers include Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya and C R Paatil. Bihar’s four Cabinet ministers include former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi from HAM(S), Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ from JD(U), Giriraj Singh from BJP and Chirag Paswan from LJP (RV).