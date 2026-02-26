UP: Barsana comes alive with colours as it celebrates Lathmar Holi

Mathura: Women dressed in traditional finery playfully hit men daubed in colours with bamboo sticks while they shielded themselves as the town of Barsana, known as the abode of Krishna’s consort Radha, celebrated Lathmar Holi on Wednesday.



Rooftops and lanes alike were drenched in bright hues as lakhs of devotees from across India and the world gathered to celebrate the spring festival. Amid chants of “Radha-Krishna”, the town was awash with devotion.

Around 5 pm, women of Barsana stepped out of their homes to play Lathmar Holi with men (huriyars) from the neighbouring Nandgaon town in the ritualised spectacle symbolising divine love and playful banter.

As the men sang to woo the women, they responded with light strikes, which the men parried with sturdy leather shields.

According to local belief, the tradition of ‘Lathmar Holi’ can be traced back to the Dwapar Yug, when Lord Krishna and his friends visited Barsana to tease Radha and her companions, who chased them away with sticks.

On their arrival, the men from Nandgaon were accorded a ceremonial welcome at Priya Kund, where they were treated to sweets, fritters, ‘thandai’ in keeping with the tradition.

The men then tied their ceremonial turbans and sought permission to play Holi at the Shri Ladli Kishori Ji temple, perched on the Brahmanchal hill.

The Uttar Pradesh government organised ‘Rangotsav 2026’ on a grand scale with cultural programmes and elaborate arrangements. A helicopter showered flower petals on participants and devotees, adding to the festive fervour.

Holi in the Braj region begins on Basant Panchami and continues for about 45 days, with Lathmar Holi being the main attraction.

Nand Baba temple priest Manish Goswami said the bond between Barsana and Nandgaon dates back to the Dwapar Yug and the ritual of Lathmar Holi symbolises affection and reverence.

“Today, the entire Braj region is immersed in this spirit of love,” he said.