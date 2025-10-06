UP bans sale of ‘Cofzene’ cough syrup

lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a statewide ban on the sale, distribution, import, and export of “Cofzene” cough syrup manufactured by M/s Shresan Pharmaceutical, following reports of severe side effects in Rajasthan, Delhi, and other states.

The Drug Control department has launched an extensive probe and directed all drug inspectors across the state to collect samples of the syrup from government hospitals, private clinics, and pharmacies.

These samples will be tested at the state drug laboratory in Lucknow to determine the cause of the reported adverse reactions.

Assistant Commissioner of Drug Administration, Rajiv Gupta, confirmed the move, saying: “After receiving reports from other states regarding serious health complications caused by Cofzene, we have taken preventive action to stop its sale and circulation in Uttar Pradesh. Public safety is our top priority.”