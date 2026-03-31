UP: Baghpat man disowned by family after marrying Kumbh fame Monalisa

Baghpat: A resident of Palri village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district has been disowned by his family after marrying Monalisa, who had come into the spotlight during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh for selling Rudraksha beads.



Farman Khan’s family has severed all relations with him following the marriage, with his father Jafar Ali stating that the family no longer maintains any connection with their son. Family members have also stopped communicating with him.

According to Jafar Ali, the decision was taken after Farman married without the family’s consent. He said the family is not in touch with him since the marriage and has no intention of restoring ties. He added that formal legal steps may also be taken to officially disown him.

Farman had met Monalisa around six months ago in Mumbai at his studio. The two later met several times on the sets of a film titled The Diary of Manipur, where their relationship developed into a romantic involvement. The couple reportedly married at a temple in Kerala and later registered their marriage on March 11.

The marriage has since triggered controversy. Initially, objections were raised by Monalisa’s family, followed by allegations from the film’s director. The dispute escalated further when Monalisa levelled accusations against director Sanoj Mishra.

Amid the growing row and the circumstances surrounding the marriage, Farman’s family has distanced itself completely. Jafar Ali said that earlier he used to speak to his son regularly, and Farman would visit home once or twice a year. During these visits, he often claimed to be working on film projects and had taken money from the family on several occasions.

However, the father said there has been no communication from Farman after the marriage, and the family too has chosen to cut off all contact.