UP: Azam Khan’s silence sparks rift in SP ranks

Lucknow: A political storm is brewing within the Samajwadi Party (SP) following remarks made by Tazeen Fatma, wife of jailed party stalwart Azam Khan. Her brief comment after meeting her husband in Sitapur Jail — “Now, only Allah can help” — has triggered sharp exchanges among party leaders, deepening existing fault lines ahead of the crucial 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The controversy has reignited friction between SP MP Ruchi Vira and former Moradabad MP ST Hasan, both of whom have taken veiled — and not-so-veiled — digs at each other in the aftermath of Fatma’s statement going viral on social media.

While Hasan claimed his remarks on the issue were being “misinterpreted for political gain,” Ruchi Vira did not mince words, accusing him of ingratitude and alleging that he had referred to Tazeen Fatma’s statement as an act of betrayal. “Azam Khan is a founding member of the SP. He built institutions like the university in Rampur and worked tirelessly for public welfare. The people remember that,” she told reporters on Sunday.

Tazeen had met Azam Khan in Sitapur Jail about four days ago.