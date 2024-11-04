UP ATS to probe threat against CM Yogi, Mumbai police arrests woman

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officials are set to visit Mumbai to investigate a death threat made against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The threat, allegedly stating that the Chief Minister would be “treated like Baba Siddiqui if he did not resign,” was delivered via a message to the Maharashtra Police control room, which subsequently alerted Uttar Pradesh authorities.

The threat comes just as CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to campaign in Maharashtra for the upcoming

state Assembly elections, prompting heightened security measures by Maharashtra Police.

Mumbai Police, acting swiftly on the threat, have arrested a 24-year-old woman, identified as Fatima Khan, in connection with the case.

Khan, a Bachelor of Science graduate in Information Technology, resides in the Ulhasnagar area of Thane district, where she lives with her family.

According to police sources, her father is involved in the wood trade, and while Khan is described as highly educated, preliminary assessments indicate she may be mentally unstable.

The message, reportedly received by Mumbai’s Traffic Police control room from an unknown number, issued an ultimatum stating that Yogi Adityanath would face consequences similar to those experienced by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui if he did not step down from his position within ten days.