UP Assembly’s winter session ends in chaos

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s winter session was abruptly adjourned without Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivering his customary closing address — a first since his government came to power. The premature adjournment followed relentless protests by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress legislators.

The four-day session, which commenced with a packed legislative agenda, was marred by persistent opposition disruptions. While CM Adityanath managed to address the House during the first two days despite the ruckus, escalating protests on the third day prompted Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to adjourn proceedings until Thursday morning. When the House reconvened on Thursday, Opposition MLAs staged a sit-in, shouting slogans and waving placards. Amid the uproar, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the supplementary budget proposal, which was passed unanimously without discussion.

“The Opposition was determined not to let the House function,” Khanna charged, blaming the SP and Congress for derailing critical discussions, including those on the upcoming Maha Kumbh.

Tensions escalated further when opposition leaders condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha, calling them derogatory toward Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Shah had commented, “It has become a fashion to repeatedly invoke Ambedkar’s name... Had you taken God’s name as often, you would have attained heaven for seven lives.”

The Opposition demanded Shah’s resignation. During the protests, the Speaker reprimanded SP MLAs for holding an inverted portrait

of Ambedkar.