UP Assembly to overhaul vehicle pass system

Lucknow: To enhance security and regulate access, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has decided to revoke all existing vehicle passes issued to legislators and former legislators. The decision comes in response to concerns about the misuse of these passes, with reports of unauthorized individuals gaining entry into the Assembly premises.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana emphasized that fraudulent vehicle passes have posed a serious security risk. Cases of tampering and duplication have been reported, prompting the need for a more secure system. To address this, the Assembly will introduce a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based pass system by the end of April 2025, replacing the current manual pass system.

Under the new guidelines, each MLA will be issued passes for only two vehicles. The Assembly Secretariat has been instructed to strictly enforce this rule, ensuring that additional passes are not distributed. Former legislators will no longer be eligible for passes under their names.