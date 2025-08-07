UP Assembly to host first-ever AI workshop for legislators on Aug 10

Lucknow: In a ground-breaking initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to become the first in the country to formally introduce artificial intelligence (AI) training for its lawmakers.

On August 10, a special two-hour session will be conducted within the Assembly premises, where professors from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) will train legislators on the use of AI tools.

Announcing the move, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said the session will help legislators better understand and incorporate AI into their Parliamentary work.

He was speaking during a high-level review meeting with senior officials to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming monsoon session of the legislature, scheduled to begin on August 11.

Mahana also inspected various parts of the Assembly complex, including security arrangements and drainage readiness in anticipation of heavy rains.

The AI training, scheduled for 3 pm on August 10, is entirely voluntary and aims to make legislators familiar with how artificial intelligence can support their legislative responsibilities.

This initiative, Mahana said, will also include integrating AI with the existing Assembly mobile application. Once the system is fully operational, AI-powered features will allow lawmakers to search and retrieve specific

portions of their speeches, documents, and legislative debates with ease. Even the video recordings of House proceedings will be AI-tagged for easy reference.

According to the Assembly secretariat, the training will go beyond basic orientation.

Legislators will be introduced to tools that can assist them in drafting bills, analysing legal documents, and comparing policies and laws from other Indian states and countries.

AI will also help predict the potential social and economic impact of proposed laws, and flag possible conflicts of interest in financial or asset declarations made by members.

Additionally, the technology will offer insights gathered from social media, public surveys, and petitions to help lawmakers understand public sentiment on various issues.