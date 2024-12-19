UP Assembly sees uproar over govt’s power ‘privatisation’ plan; SP MLA suspended

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly plunged into chaos on the third day of its ongoing session as Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators protested fiercely against the government’s proposed electricity “privatisation” plans. The ruckus forced Speaker Satish Mahana to adjourn proceedings after repeated interruptions.

Meanwhile, SP MLA Atul Pradhan, suspended for the remainder of the session, staged a sit-in near the Chaudhary Charan Singh statue in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, slamming the government’s “anti-people policies”. “The BJP government is trying to hand over the power sector to private players, burdening the common man with hefty electricity bills,” Pradhan said.

Following repeated warnings, the Speaker ordered Pradhan to leave the House. When he refused, security staff forcibly escorted him out.

The Assembly session began at 11 a.m., with Opposition leaders targeting the government over electricity privatisation. SP MLA Ragini Sonkar criticized the BJP’s power generation and infrastructure record. “During our tenure, the SP government produced 17,000 megawatts of electricity, laying a strong foundation. The BJP has failed to double that despite its tall claims,” Sonkar asserted.

She further alleged that power department transfers were mismanaged, causing frequent outages. “The only reason Uttar Pradesh has electricity today is because of the infrastructure we built,” she added. “Now, the BJP is selling off the electricity department, betraying public trust.”

Energy Minister AK Sharma hit back, defending the government’s performance. He emphasised that electricity connections had been extended to millions under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s administration. “Electricity is no longer limited to a few districts as it was during the SP’s rule,” Sharma countered.

The minister highlighted that when the Yogi government assumed power, 1.21 lakh villages lacked electricity. Since the beginning of Yogi Government 2.0, 50,000 new electricity connections have been provided within two and a half years. He also announced plans to develop the electricity sector under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Sharma pointed out that the PPP model was first introduced by the Manmohan Singh-led government at the Centre and has since run successfully. “If privatisation can ensure 24-hour electricity for consumers, what is wrong with it?” he asked. He cited Agra and Noida as examples where the model has been effective.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya informed the Legislative Council that the government would issue an advertisement this month for forming a Food Commission.