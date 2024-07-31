UP Assembly sanctions life imprisonment for forced marriages and conversions of SC, STs

Lucknow: In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has approved the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, which mandates life imprisonment for those convicted of forcing Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SC,ST) into marriage and religious conversion.



The Bill was approved on the second day of the Legislative Assembly session.

Previously, the state government had enacted the Prohibition of Conversion of Religion Bill, 2021, which prescribed a punishment ranging from one to ten years for unlawful religious conversions.

The newly amended Bill strengthens these penalties significantly.

Under the new provisions, anyone found guilty of converting the religion of a minor, disabled, mentally challenged person, woman, or SC-ST individual will face life imprisonment and a fine of one lakh rupees. Those involved in mass conversions will also be subjected to life imprisonment and a fine of one lakh rupees.

The Bill was introduced in the Assembly on Monday and passed on Tuesday. It will now be sent to the Legislative Council. Upon approval by both houses, the Bill will be forwarded to the Governor and subsequently to the President for final assent.

The amendment aims to address the gravity and sensitivity of crimes related to forced religious conversions. By imposing stringent penalties and bail conditions, the Bill seeks to thwart organised conspiracies by foreign and anti-national entities. The enhanced legal measures are also intended to protect vulnerable groups, including minors, the disabled, and the mentally ill, from falling victim to such crimes.