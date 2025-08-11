UP Assembly Monsoon Session to begin today; Opposition slams govt’s marathon sitting plan

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Legislature’s Monsoon Session will begin on Monday, with the Yogi Adityanath-led government planning a 27-hour continuous sitting to deliberate on its Vision Document 2047 — a move that has triggered a sharp political exchange between the ruling party and the Opposition.

The session will be held from August 11 to 16, with August 15 being a holiday on account of Independence Day. The state government is expected to introduce several legislative proposals during the period.

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey of the Samajwadi Party (SP) criticised the government for calling what he termed a “token session” that does not allow for meaningful debate. “It is practically a three-day sitting. The government’s intention is to push through bills without discussion. We will use every minute to raise public grievances…,” Pandey told reporters.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra said the government must prioritise urgent humanitarian concerns, especially the plight of flood-affected families. “…The government has funds for grand events, but not for citizens struggling to survive,” she remarked.

SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav mocked the marathon sitting, calling it an exercise in optics. “Why even have a three-day session? Make it three hours instead. For nine years, nothing substantial was done, and now they want MLAs to sit for 24 hours without rest. This is not governance — it is gimmickry,” Yadav said at a press interaction in Etawah.

The government defended the move, saying the extended sitting will allow for a detailed discussion on its long-term roadmap. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The Vision Document 2047 is about Uttar Pradesh’s future. We are prepared to answer all questions. If the Opposition has constructive suggestions, they are welcome. We will not evade any issue.”

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired an all-party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan to review arrangements for the session. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, senior ministers, and legislators from various parties attended. The Business Advisory Committee had earlier finalised the agenda.

The 27-hour sitting will be held from 11 am on August 13 to 2 pm on August 14 in both the Assembly and Legislative Council. Lawmakers will also take part in a workshop on artificial intelligence, aimed at integrating technology into legislative work.