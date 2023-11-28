UP Assembly gears up for winter session amidst optimism and cooperation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh State Assembly Speaker, Satish Mahana convened a meeting with leaders from all political parties on the eve of the Winter session of State Legislature.



Mahana highlighted the reputation of the UP Assembly for meaningful debates, effective representation of government work, and articulate expressions of opposition views. He expressed optimism for continued constructive discussions on crucial issues in the upcoming sessions.

He expressed confidence in the adherence to established parliamentary conventions, praising the assembly as a forum for meaningful debates on issues affecting the people. Adityanath acknowledged the role of opposition leaders in contributing to the state’s development, emphasising the significance of conducting proceedings as per parliamentary norms to send a strong message to the public.