UP Assembly debates ‘Vision 2047’

Lucknow: On the third day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Monsoon Session, a historic 24-hour debate on ‘Vision 2047’ began Wednesday, with senior ministers outlining plans for economic growth, social justice, environmental protection, and infrastructure.

They reaffirmed the Yogi government’s goal of making Uttar Pradesh the nation’s most developed state by 2047, with targets like zero poverty, world-class infrastructure, and advanced technology.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that before 2017, UP’s infrastructure and law-and-order were in disarray, with serious crimes enjoying political protection. Today, the state boasts the most expressways in the country, four-lane road links to all 75 districts, and improved power supply across all regions compared to just five districts earlier.

He also stated that Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country in terms of wheat, milk, and sugar production. Healthcare services have seen remarkable progress, with 80 medical colleges, AIIMS in Raebareli and Gorakhpur, and more than 5,250 MBBS seats, he added

“Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 5.5 crore health cards have been made. Mosquito-borne diseases have been brought under control, and the target is to completely eradicate TB, malaria, and waterborne diseases by 2047,” he stated.

The Deputy CM added that super specialty hospitals and trauma centres will be set up in every division, with disease surveillance systems to tackle ailments like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, alongside awareness drives on health risks from climate change.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna told the Assembly on Wednesday, that in the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has achieved unprecedented progress in the economic sector.