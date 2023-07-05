UP approves Rs 5,500 cr budget for road maintenance & construction

Lucknow: In a recent meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Public Works Minister and Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Fund Management Committee, Jitin Prasad, a budget of Rs 5,500 crore was approved for the maintenance, widening, and construction of state roads. The meeting, held at the Public Works Department headquarters, also witnessed the issuance of several instructions aimed at improving the overall condition of roads in the state. During the meeting, Minister Jitin Prasad emphasised the need to prioritise the construction of smart roads this year. “These smart roads will offer underground ducts to accommodate various facilities,” the minister said. He urged officials to focus on widening and strengthening the primary roads that connect to the expressway, ensuring that residents of the respective areas can avail maximum benefits from the expressway.



For the financial year 2023-24, a budget allocation of Rs 3,000 crore was approved for the maintenance of roads, covering 3,054 items. This allocation includes Rs 2,000 crore for pre-approved works, Rs 600 crore for general repair and renovation of different road categories, and Rs 400 crore for special repair of roads, as well as the reconstruction of bridges and culverts. Furthermore, a budget allocation of Rs 2,500 crore was approved under the State Road Fund for the construction, reconstruction, widening, and strengthening of roads, encompassing 5,054 items.