UP anti-conversion law applies to live-in relationships also: Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court’s recent ruling extends the application of the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law beyond marriages to include live-in relationships as well.



Justice Renu Agarwal clarified this stance while dismissing a plea from a Hindu-Muslim couple seeking police protection. The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 now mandates interfaith couples in both marriages and live-in relationships to adhere to its conversion provisions, as highlighted by the court’s decision.

“In the case at hand, admittedly, none of the petitioners has moved application for conversion of religion in accordance with Section 8 and 9 of the Act,” it said.

Hence, the relationship of petitioners cannot be protected in contravention of the provisions of law, the court said.

Section 3(1) of the Act bars religious conversion through “misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means”.

Marriages for the purpose of unlawful conversion are deemed void by the Family Court. Individuals converting for marriage must declare it to authorities to ensure coercion-free conversion.

An explanation to the section has equated solemnisation of a marriage with a relationship in the “nature of marriage”, the court pointed out.

“Petitioners have not yet applied for conversion as per provisions of Section 8 and 9 of the Act, hence, the relationship of petitioners cannot be protected in contravention of the provisions of law,” the court said.

In its order dated March 5, the high court said: “No proof of joint account, financial security, joint property or joint expenditure is produced before this Court. Petitioners have not applied for conversion so far.”

Denying protection to the interfaith couple, the court said: “Till date, no FIR has been lodged by the parents of any of the petitioner, therefore, there is no challenge to the relationship of petitioners.”