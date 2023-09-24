UP: Another hospital in Amethi accused of negligence leading to patient’s death

AMETHI: A hospital in this district have been accused of negligence in treatment which allegedly led to the death of a pregnant woman following a cesarean operation, days after the license of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital was suspended over a similar charge.

The father-in-law of the deceased woman has filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station and with the health department, demanding action against the doctors and staffers of Janta Hospital at Musafirkhana in Amethi.

The district’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Anshuman Singh on Sunday said legal action will be taken after the probe report comes.

In his police complaint, the woman’s father-in-law claimed that Suman, who was in the final stages of pregnancy, had visited Janata Hospital on September 15 for a routine checkup. A doctor told her that needed to undergo c-section surgery, the complainant said.

The procedure was done the same day and a daughter was born. However, after one-and-a-half hours, her condition deteriorated referred to a private hospital in Lucknow. On reaching there, the doctors said that the woman was already dead, the woman’s father-in-law alleged, adding that she had died at the Janata Hospital itself.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Vinod Singh said that along with the police, the CMO of Amethi is also investigating the matter but no FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

A few days earlier, the license of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi was suspended and the facility was sealed following the death of a woman patient who was admitted there for a minor operation on September 14. Her husband claimed that she was given an overdose of anaesthesia, which worsened her condition and ultimately led to her death.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, Delhi.