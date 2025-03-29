UP: ‘Alvida Jumma Namaz’ concludes peacefully across state amid tight security

Lucknow: The final Alvida Jumma Namaz of Ramzan was observed peacefully across Uttar Pradesh, with stringent security measures in place, officials confirmed.

To maintain law and order, additional police forces were stationed in sensitive areas throughout the state.

In Lucknow, the prayers were conducted without any disruptions, with authorities ensuring a smooth event. Security arrangements were heightened, and no incidents were reported.

In Amethi, Friday prayers were offered in 367 mosques under tight security. Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Rajat Kaushik stated that sensitive areas were closely monitored through CCTV, while additional police personnel were deployed at key locations, including the Jama Masjid in Amethi, Jagdishpur, and Jais. She confirmed that the event remained peaceful across the district.

In Mirzapur, Additional SP Nitesh Kumar reported that Alvida Jumma Namaz was held without any disturbances. One of the largest congregations took place at Imambara, where prayers commenced at 12:30 pm. Police presence was significantly increased around the mosque to ensure order.

In Gajraula, a large number of worshippers gathered for Juma-Alvida Namaz, offering prayers for peace and harmony in the country. Enthusiasm was evident among the Muslim community from early morning, with people arriving well in advance at various mosques, including Jama Masjid at Chaupala and the Chauhan Wali Masjid. Overcrowding led some worshippers to offer prayers on the second floor. Maulana Gulfam led prayers at Jama Masjid, while Maulana Sadaqat conducted them at Chauhan Wali Masjid. Authorities ensured security arrangements were in place throughout the event.

In Rampur and Saharanpur, many worshippers wore black armbands while offering Jumma-e-Wida Namaz, responding to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s call to protest against the Waqf Bill.