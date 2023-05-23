UP: Alliance between Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal nearing breakdown

Lucknow: The alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), established prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is on the verge of collapsing. Tensions between the two parties have intensified following the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, and the recent overwhelming victory of the Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections has further strained the alliance.



Officially, the RLD, which holds influence among the Jat community, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Samajwadi Party for its refusal to jointly contest urban local body elections and support RLD candidates. Despite these concerns, both parties have officially denied any division. Rajendra Chowdhary, the spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party, dismissed speculations of differences, asserting: “There is no issue; the alliance is strong. We are pleased that Jayant Chowdhary went to Karnataka, which was a positive move. Akhilesh Yadav would have joined him but had prior commitments.”

Anil Dube, the spokesperson for the RLD, also refuted claims of trouble, stating that everything is fine and he is unaware of any issues.

However, insiders from the RLD have confirmed that the party is exploring alternative alliance options for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They have accused Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, of exerting undue pressure on the RLD.

Initially, the RLD considered aligning with the BJP, but the BJP has shown reluctance and proposed a merger instead. The RLD categorically rejected this condition, as the BJP already has a substantial number of Jat leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, making a mediator unnecessary in connecting with the Jat community.

The recent success of the Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections, coupled with significant support from the Muslim community, has altered the political landscape. According to RLD estimates, Muslims in Western Uttar Pradesh are likely to shift their support to the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Consequently, RLD believes it would be advantageous to join hands with the grand old party.

The RLD asserts that it holds the backing of over 50 per cent of the Jat community and several other smaller social groups. A prominent RLD leader revealed: “Jayant Chowdhary has engaged in discussions with the Congress leadership. We are exploring our options, and if things progress positively, you may witness the Azad Samaj Party, the Congress, and the RLD contesting the 2024 elections together.” Notably, the RLD and Congress already have a seat-sharing arrangement in Rajasthan, where the RLD holds one MLA seat. On a recent occasion, Jayant Chowdhary attended the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while SP President Akhilesh Yadav was absent due to prior commitments. RLD sources, however, cautioned against attaching too much significance to Chowdhary’s decision.

The dynamics between the RLD and the Samajwadi Party have undergone significant changes over the years. Previously, during the tenure of Ajit Singh and Mulayam Singh Yadav, the parties had a love-hate relationship. However, the situation shifted when Jayant Chowdhary assumed a more prominent role in the party’s affairs. Ajit Singh, Jayant’s father, tragically passed away due to COVID-19 in 2020. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the SP, RLD, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed the “Mahagathbandhan.” While the RLD failed to secure any seats, the SP won five seats, and the BSP emerged as the primary winner with 10 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh.

Shortly after the Lok Sabha elections, the BSP withdrew from the alliance, leaving the SP and RLD to contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together.