UP all set to emerge as India’s warehousing and logistic hub

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is taking decisive steps to kickstart the proposed investment projects worth over Rs 35 lakh crore that were attracted to the state during the Global Investors Summit. In line with this effort, the government organised the Warehousing & Logistics Summit 2023 in Lucknow.



The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) to host the UP Warehousing & Logistics Summit 2023 at the CII office. The objective was to tap into the vast land bank of Uttar Pradesh and understand the intricacies of the recently introduced UP Warehouse and Logistics Policy 2023. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to establish the state as a logistics hub and boost exports prompted the introduction of the policy.

During the summit, discussions revolved around key challenges faced by the warehouse and logistics sectors, such as the shortage of skilled manpower, limited use of technology, and regulatory infrastructure. Additionally, the panelists highlighted the advantages that UP offers for this sector, including a large land bank, an extensive network of highways and expressways, investment intents, a single window clearance policy, and a dedicated framework for the growth of the warehouse and logistics sector.

Mayur Maheshwari, CEO of the UP State Industrial Development Authority, revealed that the warehouse and logistics sector in Uttar Pradesh alone received memorandum of understanding (MoU) proposals equivalent to 10 per cent of the total investment proposals during the Global Investor Summit. He also announced the upcoming establishment of a warehouse hub around the expressways, with Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar housing an 800-acre multimodal logistical hub that integrates land, water, and air transportation. He mentioned the existence of a single window clearance system for the sector on Nivesh Mitra Portal.

Akash Goenka, Chairman of the CII UP State Council, emphasised the growing importance of the warehousing and logistics sector due to e-commerce growth, technological advancements, and the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Smita Agarwal, Vice-Chairperson of the CII UP State Council, expressed confidence in the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics policy, emphasising its potential to contribute significantly to the state’s economic growth.

Vikram Jaisinghani, MD & CEO of Adani Logistics Limited, shared the company’s vision to construct over 60 million square feet of warehousing facilities across India, with 30,000 crore square feet planned for UP alone.

He expressed confidence in transforming the logistics and warehouse management in the state with the government’s support.

The summit featured technical sessions on Logistics & Warehousing — The Next Big Revolution in UP and Green Logistics and Sustainable Supply Chain Management. More than 120 representatives attended the summit.