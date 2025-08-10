UP: Akhilesh slams govt over flood mismanagement

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of complete administrative failure in tackling the ongoing flood crisis, which has wreaked havoc across 24 districts of the state.

He said the situation in at least 22 districts is “very critical,” with major rivers including the Ganga, Yamuna, Rapti, Saryu and Ghaghra flowing above danger levels.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Yadav said several lives have already been lost in the floods, while many areas cut off from main roads are grappling with severe shortages. “The condition of livestock is even worse, yet the government has made no arrangements anywhere,” he alleged.

Highlighting the situation in Orai, he said streets are submerged and water has risen to the first floors of houses, forcing many residents to abandon their homes. In Prayagraj, nearly 80,000 competitive exam aspirants have vacated their hostels and lodges, while more than 400 libraries have shut down. “Floodwaters are entering people’s homes, and the administration is nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Yadav also criticised the state of affairs in Lucknow, where heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life. Farmers are worried over damage to millet and pulse crops, and pothole-ridden roads have caused multiple accidents and massive traffic jams.

“The road from the airport to the city is in the worst condition. The govt claimed to have spent a huge sum to repair potholes, but instead of work being done, the budget has fallen prey to corruption,” Yadav said, adding that it was the administration’s responsibility to ensure food, water and medicines for flood victims, “but it seems the entire government has gone to rest in the monastery.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon rains continue unabated across large parts of Uttar Pradesh, affecting cities including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Badaun, Unnao and Kanpur. The downpour is expected to persist for at least another week. The weather office attributes the heavy rains to a cyclonic circulation over northern Odisha and disturbances in the Bay of Bengal, with a fresh spell of intense rainfall likely from August 11.