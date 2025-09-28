UP: Akhilesh slams BJP over healthcare

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP government of ruining Uttar Pradesh’s healthcare system. He said patients in government hospitals are “not receiving adequate medicines or treatment, and even major hospitals in the state capital are failing to provide essential facilities”.

“People are losing faith in government hospitals. At premier institutions like PGI, KGMU and Lohia Institute, it has become difficult for patients to get ventilators or beds,” Yadav said in a statement.

He alleged that most hospitals and medical colleges across the state suffer from a shortage of permanent specialist doctors, women doctors, nurses and other staff. While the government continues to claim a surplus budget, it has failed to ensure regular recruitment or strengthen facilities in the health department, he added.

According to him, patient numbers are rising every day but facilities are not expanding. Instead, hospitals are being run through contractual and outsourced employees. “Almost all medical colleges in the state lack sufficient doctors, technical staff and basic facilities. The BJP government does not allocate budget to major medical institutions established under the Samajwadi government, treating them with neglect. As a result, these institutions are being destroyed,” Yadav said.

He pointed out that work at the Cancer Institute in Lucknow has stalled due to lack of funds, while even the Civil Hospital in the capital is not functioning properly.

Yadav further said hospitals in districts are in disarray, plagued by frequent power cuts, server breakdowns and dysfunctional diagnostic services. “Patients and their families are left helpless, wandering from one counter to another. Many district medical colleges are nothing more than buildings without adequate facilities, where serious patients do not get proper treatment,” he said.

The SP chief alleged that the BJP is misleading people with false claims and statistics. “In the absence of quality treatment, patients are being forced to turn to private hospitals.

The BJP government is deliberately weakening public health services. There is a huge gap between its words and actions. Only when the BJP is removed from power will there be real improvement in healthcare,” Yadav said.