UP: Akhilesh demands for separate caste column in SIR form

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday stepped up his attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, demanding that a separate caste column be added to the State Industrial Register (SIR) form.

He said such inclusion would pave the way for a caste-based survey, enabling better policy decisions and fairer implementation of welfare schemes.

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh said, “The SIR process is vast and significant. If a caste column is added, it will help the government understand social realities and plan development accordingly. I hope the government will consider our suggestion seriously.”

The SP chief also criticised the government’s recent sugarcane price hike, saying a mere Rs 30 per quintal increase was not enough to ensure farmers’ prosperity.

“The government should have announced a higher hike. Instead, it

published the notification in English newspapers — how many farmers can even read English?” he asked.

Akhilesh accused the government of protecting defaulting sugar mill owners, claiming the Bahraich mill had shut down, leaving farmers unpaid. “Those who ran away with crores of farmers’ money are government-backed people. Now, the state

wants to sell mandis too,” he alleged.

Citing the case of Kanpur’s Akhilesh Dubey, he said, “No government has witnessed such large-scale corruption. When Vikas Dubey’s vehicle was overturned, it was to ensure the government didn’t overturn. Today, corrupt officers are being protected.”

On health infrastructure, Akhilesh said the situation has worsened under BJP rule. “Women and

Dalits are unsafe. Healthcare is in shambles.

The ambulances running today were started by the SP government. Even BJP leaders prefer Medanta Hospital, built during our tenure, for their treatment. For the poor, treatment is left to God’s mercy,” he said.