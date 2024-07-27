UP: Akhilesh and Maurya exchange barbs amid political turmoil

LUCKNOW: The political climate in Uttar Pradesh has heated up as Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya exchanged sharp critiques, reflecting the ongoing tensions within the ruling BJP and its Opposition.



During a press conference on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav targeted Keshav Prasad Maurya, referring to him as a “mohra” (pawn) of Delhi. Yadav accused Maurya of being a tool used by the BJP high command in Delhi to undermine state politics.

“The BJP has ruined every system and department. I heard that Maurya ji is the ‘password of Delhi’s Wi-Fi.’ Tell me, will the government run like this? UP will not run like this. They have cheated the people of UP,” Yadav said.

In response, Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back via a post on X (formerly Twitter), labeling Yadav as the “mohra” of the Congress party. “The brave SP leader, Akhilesh Yadav, who has become a mohra of the Congress, is harboring misunderstandings about the BJP. Instead of targeting and insulting the most backward sections of society, he should focus on saving SP from extinction,” Maurya wrote. He expressed confidence that the BJP will replicate its 2017 electoral success in 2027 and maintain its dominance with the ‘Lotus’ symbol.

Yadav, defending his party’s stance, retorted that the SP is a “mohra” for the poor.

In a related development, Yadav unveiled the ‘Samvidhan Manastambh’ at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, a structure designed to house a copy of the Constitution. Earlier, Yadav had made headlines with his “monsoon offer,” challenging dissidents to “bring a hundred MLAs and form the government in Uttar Pradesh.”