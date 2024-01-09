UP: Akhilesh accuses BJP of failing nation

LUCKNOW: In an address to the district and city presidents of the Samajwadi Party, party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that the people are primed to oust the ruling party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Citing what he described as the BJP’s “anti-people policies,” Yadav declared that pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, and crimes against women will dominate the electoral discourse. Yadav accused the BJP of employing diversionary tactics to shift attention away from critical concerns, contending that the ruling party disrespects the constitution and the democratic political order of the nation.

He confidently predicted that the BJP’s strategy would falter, emphasising that the Samajwadi Party would play a pivotal role in the electoral landscape. The SP chief expressed unwavering trust in the party’s cadre and organisation base, underscoring ongoing efforts to bolster grassroots structures.