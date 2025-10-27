UP: Acid attack survivor receives Rs 5 lakh compensation after 28 years

Shahjahanpur: After waiting nearly three decades, a 43-year-old acid attack survivor from Shahjahanpur has finally received Rs 5 lakh as compensation under the state government’s acid attack survivors’ scheme.

The survivor, identified as Reshma, was attacked with acid on October 28, 1997, when she was just 15 years old. The accused, Pappu, a resident of her locality under the Sadar Bazar police station area, had allegedly proposed marriage to her. When her family refused the proposal, he attacked her in a fit of rage.

According to police records, Pappu was arrested within days and sent to jail on November 11, 1997. The brutal attack left Reshma with severe facial burns and lifelong trauma. “Over the years, my family and I suffered a lot due to my burn injuries. Most of our income went into my treatment,” she said.

Despite the attack occurring in 1997, Reshma had to wait 28 years to receive compensation. The relief was finally sanctioned and disbursed this month. She confirmed that she had received a cheque of ₹5 lakh from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Her case was taken up and pursued by the NGO Brave Souls Foundation, which works for acid attack survivors. The organisation helped Reshma navigate the bureaucratic hurdles and ensured that her long-pending compensation was processed.

Expressing relief, Reshma said, “I never thought I would get justice after so many years.