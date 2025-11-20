UP accelerates drive toward TB-free status

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has intensified its campaign against tuberculosis, reporting major gains in detection, treatment coverage and private sector participation.

Fresh figures show the state moving steadily toward its TB elimination target, backed by aggressive monitoring, expanded outreach and strong community support.

The Global TB Report 2025 released by the World Health Organisation highlights India’s significant reduction in TB incidence and deaths since 2015. Officials say Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the strongest contributors to this national progress.

Between January 1 and October 30 this year, the state registered 5,61,145 TB cases on the Ni-Kshay portal against a target of 6.62 lakh.