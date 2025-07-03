UP: Abducted teen alleges rape by cop after rescue; probing officer has doubts

Budaun: A girl who was abducted last month has accused a sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police of raping her after being rescued from Tamil Nadu, a charge that the investigating officer claims does not seem to hold water.

The 15-year-old girl made these allegations while recording her statement before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 27. However, the probing officer claimed that there are loopholes in the girl’s allegations and said “all aspects of the case are being looked into”.

According to the police, the girl was allegedly abducted from a village in the Kaderchwok police station area on June 9 by a man, identified as Muzakkir. The following day, her family filed a complaint and a probe was launched.

On June 21, a team of Uttar Pradesh Police rescued the girl in Tamil Nadu and she was brought back via train on June 23, they said.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, the teenager claimed her grandmother had sold her to Muzakkir and he took her to Tamil Nadu. On her journey back to UP’s Budaun, Sub-inspector Hariom assaulted her on the train, she claimed.

The girl further alleged that upon reaching Kaderchwok police station on June 23 at around 7 pm, she was initially kept in the general area but later SI Hariom took her to his room and raped her.

“Hariom threatened me not to tell anyone,” the minor said, adding that she later confided in her mother, who encouraged her to speak up.

The girl also claimed that she was kept in the police station for two-three days before being moved to a facility for girls. The girl said that she has reiterated these allegations before the Chief Judicial Magistrate while recording her statement.

The victim’s mother corroborated parts of the story and informed the reporters that her daughter was taken from their home and sold for Rs 2.5 lakh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Singh said that a probe is ordered in the matter and all present facts and evidence will be presented in the court. Meanwhile, Ujhani Circle Officer Devendra Singh, who is investigating the case, has claimed that there are loopholes in the girl’s statement.

He stated that the girl was brought to the police station on June 23 at 3.37 pm, placed at the women’s help desk, and then taken to the One Stop Center, which is exclusively for women, at 4.41 pm the same day.

The girl was kept there for three days for medical examination, including an age determination test, which confirmed her minor status, Singh said.

“On June 27, during her statement before a magistrate, the girl reportedly stated that the accused, Muzakkir, had raped her multiple times and SI Hariom had also molested her and used abusive language on the train while returning to Budaun,” the CO said.

While Muzakkir has been sent to jail, all aspects of the case are being looked into, he added.

A day after the girl recorded her statement before the magistrate, SI Hariom was relieved from the Kaderchwok police station and has since joined Shahjahanpur district due to a transfer.