UP: AAP to hold state-wide protest against power cuts

Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday announced that AAP will stage a state-wide protest on June 18 against the worsening power crisis in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Singh took a sharp dig at the Yogi Adityanath-led government, questioning whether it was leading the state towards “Amritkaal” or pushing it back into “Lantern Kaal.”

Singh said people across Uttar Pradesh are struggling with frequent power cuts and soaring electricity bills, yet the government remains indifferent. “From school-going children to farmers and small businesses, everyone is suffering. Daily routines are disrupted, crops are affected, and water supply is inconsistent — all because of the power crisis,” he said.

He added that AAP will press the state government to take immediate action to resolve the issue and called upon the public to join the June 18 protest and “raise their voice for their rights.”

Earlier in the day, Singh also paid tribute on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party (Uttar Pradesh) to those who lost their lives in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash.